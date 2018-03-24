College Basketball Podcast: Previewing every NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup

The Elite Eight of this 2018 NCAA Tournament is set. There are two No. 1 seeds (Villanova, Kansas), a No. 2 seed (Duke), two No. 3 seeds (Michigan, Texas Tech), two No. 9 seeds (Florida State, Kansas State) and a No. 11 seed (Loyola Chicago) still alive. Matt Norlander and I spent this entire episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast discussing what just happened and what's to come.

OPEN: We broke down the South Regional -- where either Kansas State or Loyola Chicago is guaranteed to make the Final Four. Simply put, we've never had an Elite Eight game this improbable. It's the byproduct of Kentucky really squandering a great opportunity. And now Sister Jean or Bruce Weber is headed to the Final Four.

18:41: Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, at the age of 69, will spend Saturday night coaching in his first Elite Eight game. His counterpart in the West Regional final is Michigan's John Beilein, whose Wolverines looked awesome against Texas A&M. Obviously, I took Michigan to win and advance to the Final Four. But Norlander decided to break his string of picking against FSU and place the Seminoles in San Antonio.

29:53: Villanova beat West Virginia. Texas Tech beat Purdue. So it's Jay Wright vs. Chris Beard in the East Regional final -- meaning Wright will either make the Final Four for the second time in a three-year span or Beard will make it in just his third season as a Division I head coach. Remarkable stories on both sides. And Texas Tech looks super-solid. But it's hard to pick against Villanova.

40:02: Yes, the NCAA Tournament has been unpredictable. But the Midwest Regional has mostly gone as scripted. It'll be No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke late Sunday afternoon. That's quite a lead-in for Stormy Daniels on "60 Minutes."

