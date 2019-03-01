College Basketball Podcast: Previewing the weekend's biggest games -- including Kentucky at Tennessee

Iowa suspended Fran McCaffery for two games after he reportedly called a referee a "cheating mother f---er" following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. It's an appropriate punishment, I think. Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by briefly discussing how the Big Ten school handled the situation.

After that, the conversation went like this:

7:00: St. John's lost a home game to Xavier on Thursday night -- which means Marquette and Villanova are now the only two Big East programs above .500 in the league. Such a weird conference. Outside of Marquette, can you trust any of these teams?

St. John's lost a home game to Xavier on Thursday night -- which means Marquette and Villanova are now the only two Big East programs above .500 in the league. Such a weird conference. Outside of Marquette, can you trust any of these teams? 18:00: We spent (most of) the rest of the podcast previewing the weekend's biggest games -- and we did so in this order: No. 4 Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee, UCF at No. 8 Houston, No. 12 Nevada at Utah State, No. 1 Gonzaga at Saint Mary's, No. 9 Michigan at No. 17 Maryland.

We spent (most of) the rest of the podcast previewing the weekend's biggest games -- and we did so in this order: No. 4 Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee, UCF at No. 8 Houston, No. 12 Nevada at Utah State, No. 1 Gonzaga at Saint Mary's, No. 9 Michigan at No. 17 Maryland. 57:30: I slept in my car this afternoon.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.