College Basketball Podcast: Questions about Kentucky, all praise for Tennessee

Kentucky has lost two straight games and is (based on the upcoming schedule) in real danger of losing four straight. If it happens, it would be John Calipari's first four-game losing streak since February/March 2005. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast.

Is Kentucky at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament?

Would you bet on the Wildcats to make the Sweet 16?

We answered those questions and more before transitioning into a conversation about the team that beat Kentucky on Tuesday night -- Rick Barnes' Tennessee Vols. Man, what a story. The Vols have zero top-100 recruits and were picked 13th in the preseason SEC poll. And yet they're 18-5 overall, 8-3 in the SEC and ranked 14th in Wednesday's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

We discussed UT at the 16:34 mark.

Is Michael Porter Jr. really going to play for Missouri again this season? We got into that at the 22:12 mark. Then, at the 25:58 mark, we moved on to Xavier's win at Butler and praised Trevon Bluiett. Then, at the 33:28 mark, we discussed Norlander's list of coaches on hot seats. Then, at the 53:19 mark, we quickly offered predictions for Duke-North Carolina.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney