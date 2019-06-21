College Basketball Podcast: Recapping the 2019 NBA Draft including Nassir Little's tumble to No. 25
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Cam Reddish and more
The 2019 NBA Draft is in the books.
To the surprise of no one, Zion Williamson went No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans. But Cam Johnson going No. 11 to the Phoenix Suns was certainly a surprise. And Nassir Little dropping to No. 25 was definitely a surprise. And how much better off would Little be today, at least from a draft perspective, if he'd just interned with New Balance like Darius Bazley, never played a college game and simply relied on workouts and a reputation established in high school heading into the 2019 NBA Draft?
Answer: A lot, probably.
Matt Norlander and I talked about the NBA Draft in real time on CBS Sports HQ for seven straight hours Thursday. When we were finished, well after midnight, we got together for a face-to-face episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast and discussed the developments for another 39 minutes.
How predictable were the first seven picks? How much fun will Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke be in Memphis? How tough was it to watch Bol Bol sit there in the green room at Barclays Center and watch one franchise after another pass on him until Denver finally selected the 7-foot-2 center with the 44th pick?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NBA Draft lottery picks
Here's our top 14 players who could become millionaires this time next year.
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan was not, in fact, the final coaching change of 2019's of...
-
Low-ranked recruits head to NBA Draft
Nobody thought any of these guys were making the NBA out of high school, yet they are about...
-
UK signs Cal to new 10-year deal
Calipari's new contract would allow him to become a UK administrator when he decides to step...
-
Podcast: Who will hear from NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the top prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft
-
Top 25 And 1: Recruit puts KU in top 5
The Jayhawks signed four-star forward Jalen Wilson, a top-50 recruit who originally committed...