College Basketball Podcast: Recapping the 2019 NBA Draft including Nassir Little's tumble to No. 25

The 2019 NBA Draft is in the books.

To the surprise of no one, Zion Williamson went No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans. But Cam Johnson going No. 11 to the Phoenix Suns was certainly a surprise. And Nassir Little dropping to No. 25 was definitely a surprise. And how much better off would Little be today, at least from a draft perspective, if he'd just interned with New Balance like Darius Bazley, never played a college game and simply relied on workouts and a reputation established in high school heading into the 2019 NBA Draft?

Answer: A lot, probably.

Matt Norlander and I talked about the NBA Draft in real time on CBS Sports HQ for seven straight hours Thursday. When we were finished, well after midnight, we got together for a face-to-face episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast and discussed the developments for another 39 minutes.

How predictable were the first seven picks? How much fun will Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke be in Memphis? How tough was it to watch Bol Bol sit there in the green room at Barclays Center and watch one franchise after another pass on him until Denver finally selected the 7-foot-2 center with the 44th pick?

