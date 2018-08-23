College Basketball Podcast: Say bye to the RPI as the top tool to build the NCAA Tournament bracket
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the NCAA's decision to replace the RPI with the NET
The NCAA announced Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament selection committee will no longer use the RPI as a sorting tool. It's being replaced with a new metric called the NET.
Matt Norlander wrote about it.
Then he and I got together and discussed the change at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast. Simply put, we agree it's definitely an improvement. The RPI is antiquated garbage. It should've been buried years ago. So the 2019 selection process will be better than any previous selection process because the data used to sort teams will be better than it's ever been.
That said, issues remain.
We both believe that exactly what goes into the formula, and to what extent it impacts the formula, needs to be explained in as much detail as possible. That hasn't happened yet. And why they didn't tinker with the quadrant system remains a mystery to me. But, big picture, this is undeniably a good thing.
We discussed the NET for about 19 minutes.
Then the conversation went like this ...
- 19:54: We've published three questions in our Candid Coaches series so far. What coaches have told us is that they believe Kansas will be the nation's best team, R.J. Barrett will be the nation's best player, and that they have no confidence at all in the Commission on College Basketball. Did any of those answers surprise us?
- 25:06: The next question in our Candid Coaches series is about whether coaches believe the FBI investigation has significantly decreased cheating in the sport. I suppose the answer to that question could be determined by what a person considers "significant." But, either way, I don't think there's any doubt that the investigation has reduced cheating at least some. I explained why in the final minutes of this podcast.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
