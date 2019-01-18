College Basketball Podcast: Should Duke freshman Zion Williamson really 'shut it down' like Scottie Pippen said?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend's biggest games -- including Virginia at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Kansas State opened 0-2 in the Big 12 and was down 18 points to West Virginia with road games at Iowa State and Oklahoma on tap. In other words, there was a moment when an an 0-5 start in the Big 12 looked possible, if not probable. But KSU came back and beat West Virginia. Then the Wildcats won at Iowa State and at Oklahoma. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you flip a season in a span of eight days. Impressive stuff. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing how Kansas State avoided disaster. And we also touched on Iowa State's all-over-the-place resume.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 12:00: Saturday provides a rare No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup. It's Virginia vs. Duke here at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Will Tre Jones play? And, if he doesn't, can Duke avoid a two-game losing streak. Or will the Cavaliers move to 17-0?
- 25:00: Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen said earlier this week that Duke's Zion Williamson should "shut it down" now that he's the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Is that a sensible suggestion? Or is Pippen failing to see the big picture?
- 32:00: Kentucky is just 3-3 against top-100 KenPom teams. Auburn is 0-3 against the best three teams it's played. So both the Wildcats and Tigers need a win Saturday. Who is going to get one in this matchup of SEC contenders?
- 36:00: Michigan enters Saturday's game at Wisconsin with a 17-0 record. Is this where the Wolverines finally lose for the first time?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
