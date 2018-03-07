College Basketball Podcast: Should Memphis fire Tubby and hire Penny?

Gonzaga secured the WCC's automatic bid late Tuesday and is now officially headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season. Amazing stuff. Also amazing: The Zags have won 30 games for the third time in four years despite losing four of their top five scorers from last season's team that played in the title game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Mark Few's program.

My concern: The Zags are going to be underseeded.

They're top-10 at KenPom but a projected five seed by CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. And if the selection committee follows suit, then they'll be screwing Gonzaga and whichever team has to play Gonzaga just like it screwed both Wichita State and Wichita State's opponent (Dayton) when it underseeded the Shockers for similar reasons last season.

So we got into that at the top. From there, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.