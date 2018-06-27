College Basketball Podcast: Should Wendell Carter's mom really be 'pissed' at Coach K?

It's been a little while -- nearly two weeks -- since Matt Norlander and I recorded an episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. But we got back together Wednesday morning and dove right in -- first by discussing Wendell Carter's mother's comments about how she was "pissed" when Marvin Bagley III reclassified, enrolled at Duke and caused her son to play a secondary role.

After that, the conversation went like this ...

18:45: Thanks to the late additions of Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans, I now have Kentucky ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Is that the right call?

24:20: I wrote a column earlier this week about what appears to be mounting pressure on John Calipari to deliver another championship to Kentucky. So we discussed that -- and explained what's reasonable, and unreasonably, for fans to expect of coaches.

37:28: This UConn-Kevin Ollie situation isn't a good look for anybody. School officials are doing real damage to their reputation and the reputation of an alum who won them a championship in 2014. But will it save them millions of dollars? Yes, perhaps.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.