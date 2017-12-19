College Basketball Podcast: So, Indiana loses to Fort Wayne every year, apparently

Fort Wayne beat Indiana again. This time it was a surprising blowout. So the Hoosiers are now 6-6 with two top-75 KenPom wins (over No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 73 Iowa) and two sub-150 KenPom losses (to No. 160 Fort Wayne and No. 174 Indiana State.)

That's a weird resume. What's up with the Hoosiers?

Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast on Indiana's surprising loss that followed Saturday's big win -- plus their inability to guard the 3-point line. I gather most IU fans aren't freaking out. But some are. Which means Archie Miller is facing criticism from his own fans, probably, for the first time in his coaching career.

That's always interesting.

We touched on all of that for the first 11 minutes. Then, at the 11:55 mark, we turned our attention to the surging Arizona Wildcats, DeAndre Ayton's dominance and Allonzo Trier's not-serious knee injury. And we closed with Norlander asking me a question: Why is Duke ranked 10th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one)?

I get that question every morning.

Some people think it's crazy.

But what is so crazy about ranking a team with one top-20 KenPom (over Michigan State) and a sub-75 KenPom loss (at Boston College) 10th in the nation? No other team in my top 15 has a sub-75 KenPom loss. And I've long contended bad losses should be taken into account just as much as good wins. So Norlander and I talked through that starting at the 19:03 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney