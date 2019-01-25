College Basketball Podcast: Tennessee's Grant Williams is firmly in the National Player of the Year conversation
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the weekend's top games -- including Kansas at Kentucky
Tennessee was down six points with 83 seconds left in regulation Wednesday night but still won 88-83 in overtime at Vanderbilt. The game will be remembered for an incredible performance by Grant Williams and a controversial flagrant foul call that undeniably impacted things. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Tennessee-Vandy -- and Grant Williams' best game in what has turned into an incredible season that should lead to First Team All-America honors.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 19:30: We previewed No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky.
- 26:30: We previewed No. 16 Auburn at No. 22 Mississippi State.
- 30:00: We previewed No. 24 Iowa State at No. 20 Ole Miss.
- 32:30: We previewed No. 6 Michigan State at Purdue.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft prospect rankings: Zion No. 1
Three Duke stars make it inside the top-5 of this top-75 prospect rankings list
-
Power Rankings: Virginia still on top
Tennessee is No. 1 in the polls but No. 3 here, and this week's rankings introduced three new...
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Vols survive scare
Grant Williams scored 43 points in what was UT's 13th consecutive victory to stay No. 1 in...
-
No. 1 UT survives road tilt vs. Vandy
Tennessee survived a thriller and Grant Williams was stellar in victory
-
Oakland vs. IUPUI odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the early Thursday tip between IUPUI and Oakland...
-
Xavier vs. Providence odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's clash between Xavier and Providence...