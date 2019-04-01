College Basketball Podcast: The 2019 Final Four is set, and Duke and Zion Williamson will not be involved

The 2019 Final Four is set.

It's ...

Auburn vs. Virginia

Texas Tech vs. Michigan State

So it's a No. 1 seed, a No. 2 seed, a No. 3 seed and a No. 5 seed -- or three power-conference champions (Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan State) and a power-conference tournament champion (Auburn). Two schools (Auburn, Texas Tech) will be making their first Final Four appearances. Three coaches (Bruce Pearl, Chris Beard, Tony Bennett) will be making their first Final Four appearances. So there are some great storylines, undeniably.

But, that said, the 2019 Final Four will lack the pop that Duke, Gonzaga and either Kentucky or North Carolina would've provided. And how many lottery picks are left? Maybe two? And neither is Zion Williamson. So congrats to the teams that made it, but this won't be what it otherwise could've been.

Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing those things and more. After that, the conversation went like this:

10:00: Virginia's win over Purdue in the Elite Eight was an all-time great game. Carsen Edwards was incredible. The final sequence of regulation was amazing. And then, Virginia coach Tony Bennett violently shoved Norlander!

28:00: Auburn, without Chuma Okeke, upset Kentucky in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Can you believe the Tigers did it without shooting well from 3-point range? Is it fair for some fans to question if John Calipari is maximizing UK's talent?

37:30: Texas Tech had never been to an Elite Eight before last season. Now the Red Raiders have been to two Elite Eights -- and they're on their way to their first Final Four. It's impossible to overstate the job Chris Beard is doing. Is there anybody in the country who can do more with less than Texas Tech's third-year coach?

45:00: Zion Williamson's college career is over. That's the result of Michigan State beating Duke 68-67 in the Elite Eight. As Rodger Sherman pointed out on Twitter, Duke lost three games this season with Williamson in the lineup, and RJ Barrett went 0 of 9 in the final minute of those games. The rest of the team had three total shots. Williamson had just one. And against Michigan State, he only took one shot over the final 6:42. Who, if anybody, is to blame for that?

