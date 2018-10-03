College Basketball Podcast: The collateral damage from the corruption trials could spell trouble for numerous programs

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in the college basketball scandal

It's been about a month since we recorded an episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. I promise, it's not because we got lazy. It's because Matt Norlander had a baby and his been on paternity leave.

So we discussed that for a few minutes.

From there, the conversation went like this:

  • 6:43: Opening statements in Jim Gatto's trial took place Tuesday -- at which point it was made clear that the former Adidas executive is not going to deny he did what he's accused of doing. Instead, his defense will simply be that he did not break any laws. Yes, he broke NCAA rules. But he did not break any laws. As I explained in this column, it's a sensible defense that just might work. And, either way, what happens to Gatto seems secondary, as it relates to the sport of college basketball, to the collateral damage these trials are sure to cause.
  • 33:38: Scottie Lewis committed to Florida on Tuesday. It's a huge get for Mike White, who beat Kentucky's John Calipari for the five-star wing. And now the Gators have the No. 4 recruiting class in 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
  • 38:32: The last time the SEC was a top-three league, according to KenPom, was 2007. Long time ago. But, Norlander and I agree, that's likely to change this season thanks to recent recruiting wins throughout the conference like the one Florida just got.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories