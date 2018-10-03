College Basketball Podcast: The collateral damage from the corruption trials could spell trouble for numerous programs

It's been about a month since we recorded an episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. I promise, it's not because we got lazy. It's because Matt Norlander had a baby and his been on paternity leave.

6:43: Opening statements in Jim Gatto's trial As I explained in this column, it's a sensible defense that just might work. And, either way, what happens to Gatto seems secondary, as it relates to the sport of college basketball, to the collateral damage these trials are sure to cause.



33:38: Scottie Lewis committed to Florida on Tuesday Kentucky's John Calipari for the five-star wing. And now the Gators have the No. 4 recruiting class in 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.



38:32: The last time the SEC was a top-three league, according to KenPom, was 2007. Long time ago. But, Norlander and I agree, that's likely to change this season thanks to recent recruiting wins throughout the conference like the one Florida just got.



