College Basketball Podcast: The name, image and likeness debate is snowballing on the NCAA

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Penny Hardaway's prediction of a national title for Memphis

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 206 early this week -- which means, in January 2023, student-athletes in California will be allowed to accept compensation in exchange for their name, image and likeness rights without fear of punishment from their school. Meantime, other states are preparing to propose similar bills. So this really could be a game-changer for college athletics.

Will NCAA president Mark Emmert budge?

Are any of the doomsday scenarios accurate?

Matt Norlander and I got together Friday to answer those questions, and discuss the name, image and likeness debate from every angle, in this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Among other things, we addressed some of the big misconceptions about what California's law will and won't do. If anybody else has spent 64 straight minutes talking about it this week, I missed it. But that's what we did -- although, let the record show, we got sidetracked by Boise State's mascot for a moment.

After that, the conversation went like this:

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish

