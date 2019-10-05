College Basketball Podcast: The name, image and likeness debate is snowballing on the NCAA
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Penny Hardaway's prediction of a national title for Memphis
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 206 early this week -- which means, in January 2023, student-athletes in California will be allowed to accept compensation in exchange for their name, image and likeness rights without fear of punishment from their school. Meantime, other states are preparing to propose similar bills. So this really could be a game-changer for college athletics.
Will NCAA president Mark Emmert budge?
Are any of the doomsday scenarios accurate?
Matt Norlander and I got together Friday to answer those questions, and discuss the name, image and likeness debate from every angle, in this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Among other things, we addressed some of the big misconceptions about what California's law will and won't do. If anybody else has spent 64 straight minutes talking about it this week, I missed it. But that's what we did -- although, let the record show, we got sidetracked by Boise State's mascot for a moment.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 64:30: Memphis' Penny Hardaway has predicted that his Tigers will win the 2020 NCAA Tournament. I don't think I've ever heard another college coach say that exactly. So it's a bold move by the former NBA All-Star. But everything about Hardaway is bold. So perhaps nobody should be surprised. And, on another note, how do you like the Tigers' new court?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke new No. 1 in recruiting rankings
Brakefield, the No. 38 player in the nation, committed to the Blue Devils less than 24 hours...
-
The top 10 point guards in college hoops
From Michigan State to Kansas, a look across the college landscape at the best point guards...
-
Big Ten coaches like new Calif. law
Big Ten basketball coaches have quite a different opinion than Jim Delany on players earning...
-
ACC predictions: Duke, UL at top
Our experts see the Cardinals as a serious threat to the Blue Devils in the ACC this season
-
5-star PG Love commits to UNC
Love is the third five-star commitment for the Tar Heels in the Class of 2020
-
Top 11 Big Ten NBA prospects to know
A look at 11 Big Ten draft prospects who are on the radar going into the season, and where...