College Basketball Podcast: The 'Rich Paul Rule' is another bad attempt by the NCAA to control players
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Evan Mobley's commitment to USC
The NCAA, on Monday, issued a memo to agents outlining new certification requirements for them to represent players testing the waters as it pertains to the the NBA Draft. Simply put, the news has not been well-received -- mostly because it requires agents to have a bachelor's degree, which means one of the biggest agents in the world, Rich Paul, would be prohibited from being involved.
Why did the NCAA do this?
Because this is the NCAA -- an organization that has forever tried to restrict the options of basketball players in an attempt to have further control over the people it calls amateurs but treats like assets. It's nothing more than that. And it's wrong. And Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing it from every angle.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 27:00: Evan Mobley, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2020, committed to USC earlier this week. It was hardly surprising considering his father, Eric Mobley, is on Andy Enfield's staff. But that doesn't make it any less of a big deal for the Trojans.
- 34:30: Speaking of relatives of elite prospects on high-major staffs, Cade Cunningham's brother is on Mike Boynton's staff at Oklahoma State -- and yet he remains uncommitted. Why? We know it's an advantage to have a 5-star prospect committed as early as possible so that he can recruit other prospects to join him -- which means Cunningham's slow-play might actually be hurting Oklahoma State. So should Boynton put pressure on Cannen Cunningham to get his brother committed ASAP? I say yes.
- 48:00: Did you see my column on Austin Hutcherson? It's a cool story about a Division III player transferring to Illinois. We closed the podcast by discussing him.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below.
