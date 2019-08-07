College Basketball Podcast: The 'Rich Paul Rule' is another bad attempt by the NCAA to control players

The NCAA, on Monday, issued a memo to agents outlining new certification requirements for them to represent players testing the waters as it pertains to the the NBA Draft. Simply put, the news has not been well-received -- mostly because it requires agents to have a bachelor's degree, which means one of the biggest agents in the world, Rich Paul, would be prohibited from being involved.

Why did the NCAA do this?

Because this is the NCAA -- an organization that has forever tried to restrict the options of basketball players in an attempt to have further control over the people it calls amateurs but treats like assets. It's nothing more than that. And it's wrong. And Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing it from every angle.

After that, the conversation went like this:

