College Basketball Podcast: Trae Young starred again in wild weekend for Big 12

It was another wild Saturday in the Big 12. Five games. Three of them were decided by one point. Another went to overtime. Trae Young got 43 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against TCU. And now there's a four-way tie atop the league standings between Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast by discussing the nation's best league from every angle.

There was a court-storming at Texas Tech.

A player threw a punch.

So, at the 18:37 mark, I used the opportunity to say again what I've said before: One day, something super-bad is going to happen during a court-storming on a big stage. And then this issue will finally be addressed. Just about everybody agrees on that. And yet the decision-makers are still willing to wait for that super-bad thing to happen rather than address it in advance. Makes no sense.

Is Michigan State OK?

The Spartans committed 18 turnovers Saturday and lost 82-72 at home to Michigan. We talked about them at the 27:52 mark. Then, at the 36:39 mark, we turned our attention to Purdue and discussed the Boilermakers as a legitimate national title contender.

Want some leftover thoughts from Saturday's games?

We got into a few at the 43:10 mark. And we closed, at the 47:51 mark, by discussing Monday night's top two games -- specifically Duke-Miami and Kansas-West Virginia. The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

