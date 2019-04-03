College Basketball Podcast: UCLA believing it could lure John Calipari from Kentucky is comical
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the upcoming Final Four
UCLA reportedly offered John Calipari $8 million per year to be its next basketball coach, even though he currently makes $9.3 million per year at Kentucky. Put another way: UCLA asked Calipari to take an inferior job, ruin his legacy at UK and move to a drastically more-expensive market for a pay cut.
Hilarious.
Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports "Eye On College Basketball" podcast on UCLA's total waste of time with Calipari. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 13:30: Calipari has agreed to a "lifetime" contract with Kentucky. Obviously, that's great for Calipari. But is it also great for Kentucky? And is Calipari underachieving or being incredible at UK?
- 23:00: Tom Izzo said he needs a second national title to validate his time at Michigan State. But does he really?
- 30:00: The best storyline to emerge from this Final Four would be ...
- 36:00: Belmont's Rick Byrd has retired from coaching.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
