College Basketball Podcast: UCLA believing it could lure John Calipari from Kentucky is comical

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the upcoming Final Four

UCLA reportedly offered John Calipari $8 million per year to be its next basketball coach, even though he currently makes $9.3 million per year at Kentucky. Put another way: UCLA asked Calipari to take an inferior job, ruin his legacy at UK and move to a drastically more-expensive market for a pay cut.

Hilarious.

Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports "Eye On College Basketball" podcast on UCLA's total waste of time with Calipari. After that, the conversation went like this:

  • 13:30: Calipari has agreed to a "lifetime" contract with Kentucky. Obviously, that's great for Calipari. But is it also great for Kentucky? And is Calipari underachieving or being incredible at UK?
  • 23:00: Tom Izzo said he needs a second national title to validate his time at Michigan State. But does he really?
  • 30:00: The best storyline to emerge from this Final Four would be ...
  • 36:00: Belmont's Rick Byrd has retired from coaching.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

