College Basketball Podcast: Ugly scene after Utah State beat Nevada serves as reminder that court-stormings need to go
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tennessee's blowout of Kentucky
A court-storming at Smith Spectrum late Saturday after Utah State beat Nevada caused an ugly scene that led to the Wolf Pack's Jordan Caroline punching and breaking the glass on a fire extinguisher before having to be held back by teammates and staff from going after ... somebody. Honestly, the details surrounding what happened remain unclear. But, regardless, this much is undeniable: a court-storming played some role in creating a dangerous situation that could've easily led to a fight and, by extension, injuries -- which is why I've been against court-storming for years. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing court-storming and the scene at Utah State.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 22:30: Tennessee bounced back from last month's 86-69 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena by beating Kentucky 71-52 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. As I wrote after the game, all this proves is that each team is capable of blowing out the other -- and nearly everybody else. Both are legit Final Four contenders. And now the question is this: Will we get UT-UK Round 3 at the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville?
- 36:30: A few Tennessee fans retweet these tweets into my timeline every time UT wins or does something good. I've never addressed them on Twitter because the character-limit makes it difficult. But I finally decided to address them on the podcast so that hopefully the dumb people who think they're making great points realize they're just dumb people totally missing the point.
- 44:00: Gonzaga and Wofford both wrapped their regular seasons Saturday with double-digit wins that completed undefeated runs through their conferences -- and Wofford is now 15th in the NET. Put another way, the Terriers are now 60 spots better than they need to be to qualify as a Quadrant 1 win for North Carolina. So, yeah, Norlander nailed his Wofford prediction back during the first week of the season. We replayed the audio and laughed.
- 61:00: Bubble Talk! We touched on Clemson, Saint Mary's, Georgetown and just about every other bubble team in some form.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan title ready after Maryland win
The Wolverines look like a legitimate title contender after their big win Sunday afternoon
-
MWC investigating Utah State court storm
Viral video capture Nevada's Jordan Caroline and his coaching staff furious in the aftermath...
-
Currie in as AD at Wake Forest
Ron Wellman is retiring after 27 years as Wake Forest's athletic director
-
Bubble Watch: Auburn, Cuse play way in
Chances are dwindling for teams to play themselves into the NCAA Tournament field this sea...
-
Michigan vs. Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan vs. Maryland 10,000 times.
-
Arizona St. vs. Oregon St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Arizona State vs. Oregon State 10,000 times...