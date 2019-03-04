College Basketball Podcast: Ugly scene after Utah State beat Nevada serves as reminder that court-stormings need to go

A court-storming at Smith Spectrum late Saturday after Utah State beat Nevada caused an ugly scene that led to the Wolf Pack's Jordan Caroline punching and breaking the glass on a fire extinguisher before having to be held back by teammates and staff from going after ... somebody. Honestly, the details surrounding what happened remain unclear. But, regardless, this much is undeniable: a court-storming played some role in creating a dangerous situation that could've easily led to a fight and, by extension, injuries -- which is why I've been against court-storming for years. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing court-storming and the scene at Utah State.

After that, the conversation went like this:

22:30: Tennessee bounced back from last month's 86-69 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena by beating Kentucky 71-52 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. As I wrote after the game

A few Tennessee fans retweet these tweets into my timeline every time UT wins or does something good. I've never addressed them on Twitter because the character-limit makes it difficult. But I finally decided to address them on the podcast so that hopefully the dumb people who think they're making great points realize they're just dumb people totally missing the point. 44:00: Gonzaga and Wofford both wrapped their regular seasons Saturday with double-digit wins that completed undefeated runs through their conferences -- and Wofford is now 15th in the NET. Put another way, the Terriers are now 60 spots better than they need to be to qualify as a Quadrant 1 win for North Carolina. So, yeah, Norlander nailed his Wofford prediction back during the first week of the season. We replayed the audio and laughed.

