College Basketball Podcast: Virginia beat Texas Tech in an incredibly fun NCAA Tournament championship game
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss UCLA hiring Mick Cronin
Virginia beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime late Monday to win its first national championship in program history. Matt Norlander and I both traveled home Tuesday morning, then got together Tuesday night to discuss this fun game and fun story. How awesome was De'Andre Hunter? How fortunate was Virginia? Should Texas Tech fans be upset with the officials? Is Tony Bennett the best coach in college basketball?
We spent lots of time on it.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 42:30: UCLA finally did what it should've done two weeks ago -- hired Cincinnati's Mick Cronin. In my opinion, it's a dumb search that resulted in a good hire. But will Cronin do well enough in Westwood to satisfy UCLA fans? Can anybody?
- 58:30: Ashton Hagans and Tre Jones both announced Tuesday they're returning for their sophomore years of college. How big is that for Kentucky and Duke?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
