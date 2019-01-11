College Basketball Podcast: Weekend preview and Marquette's Markus Howard is a real bucket-getter

Markus Howard became the first Division I player in the past 20 years to have multiple 50-point games when he scored 53 in Wednesday's win at Creighton. So we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Marquette star -- and somehow ended up in a conversation about camel fighting.

After that, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.