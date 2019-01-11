College Basketball Podcast: Weekend preview and Marquette's Markus Howard is a real bucket-getter
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend -- including No. 1 Duke at No. 13 Florida State
Markus Howard became the first Division I player in the past 20 years to have multiple 50-point games when he scored 53 in Wednesday's win at Creighton. So we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Marquette star -- and somehow ended up in a conversation about camel fighting.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 12:31: Murray State's Ja Morant destroyed a UT Martin Skyhawk on Thursday. It's a Dunk of the Year candidate, for sure. Just a violent approach to the rim. If you haven't seen it, check it out.
- 16:09: Which ranked team is most likely to lose on the road to an unranked team this weekend -- No. 3 Tennessee (at unranked Florida), No. 4 Virginia (at unranked Clemson), No. 5 Gonzaga (at unranked San Francisco), No. 6 Michigan State (at unranked Penn State), No. 7 Kansas (at unranked Baylor), No 8 Texas Tech (at unranked Texas), No. 10 Nevada (at unranked Fresno State), No. 16 Ohio State (at unranked Iowa) or No. 22 Indiana (at unranked Maryland)?
- 25:34: This weekend's only game between two top-15 teams is No. 1 Duke at No. 13 Florida State. Do Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles have a real shot at upsetting Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils?
- 31:23: Ole Miss finished 12-20 and ranked 108th at KenPom last season. So, unsurprisingly, the Rebels were picked last in the preseason SEC poll. But now, under first-year coach Kermit Davis, they're 12-2 with wins over Auburn and Baylor; I have them ranked 26th in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And if they win Saturday at No. 14 Mississippi State, they'll likely be in Monday's AP Top 25 poll. It's a fun story developing in Oxford. So we closed the podcast discussing this great start to Davis' career at Ole Miss.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
