College Basketball Podcast: What did this week in federal court mean for Kansas, Will Wade, Duke and Zion Williamson?

It was a busy week in a New York City federal courtroom with wiretaps, text messages and testimony bringing everybody from Kansas to Kentucky, North Carolina to LSU, and Duke to Zion Williamson into the conversation -- admittedly, to varying degrees -- centered around corruption in college basketball. Kansas coach Bill Self has big questions to answer. LSU coach Will Wade has big questions to answer. So Matt Norlander and I got together Friday morning and recorded an 80-minute episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

We opened on this column -- the one where I wrote about how Self and former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola seemed to, in a text-message exchange, rationalize their cheating by stating that what Adidas was doing for Kansas is no different than what they believe Nike does for Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky. Why did I write the column the way I wrote it? I explained thoroughly.

From there, the conversation went like this:

20:03: It's been a bad week for Bill Self, undeniably, and, at this point, you'd have to be a diehard Kansas fan, or completely naive, or some combination of both, to believe he and his staff weren't aware, at least on some level, of what Adidas was doing on the Jayhawks' behalf. But is Self's job really in jeopardy?

