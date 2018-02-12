College Basketball Podcast: What did tourney selection committee get right? And wrong?

The NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled its top 16 on Sunday. So Matt Norlander and I spent much of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast discussing it in some form.

I'm fine with the No. 1 seeds. But I think Michigan State is too low. And I would not have Arizona or Oklahoma in my top 16. And I hate how much the committee relies on strength of schedule, which is a number that A) can be manipulated, and B) is always misleading.

The strength-of-schedule conversation starts at the 8:11 mark and goes back and forth, and drifts, for a while. Then, at the 26:52 mark, we explain why Duke is deserving of its No. 2 seed (even if many can't stand it). My biggest issue with the committee besides its reliance on strength of schedule? The way it doesn't care about losses as much as I care about losses. Norlander agrees. So we talked about that at the 34:01 mark. And #TraeYoungOverUnder -- which has been "borrowed" by the ESPN GameDay crew -- starts at the 39:06 mark.

Gonzaga looked awesome Saturday night. Norlander wrote about it. We talked about that at the 46:32 mark. Then, at the 48:27 mark, we spent a lot of time on Virginia, which is the clear No. 1 in my mind even after Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech. At the 1:04:18 mark, we got into some interesting Tuesday games -- including Oklahoma at Texas Tech. Then, at the 1:08:45 mark, we discussed the return of ... Homeland. Oddly, Norlander and I have both watched every episode but don't really remember anything about the past few seasons. (I still love Mrs. Brody, though.)

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney