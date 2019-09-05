College Basketball Podcast: What team do college coaches believe will win the 2020 NCAA Tournament
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander spend 56 minutes discussing their Candid Coaches series
Our annual Candid Coaches series -- where we ask more than 100 college basketball coaches various questions and then share the results -- is ongoing with three questions published since we last recorded an episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. So Matt Norlander and I got together Thursday afternoon to discuss those three questions and the answers to them.
The conversation went like this:
- OPEN: What are the biggest gripes coaches have with the NCAA Tournament selection process? The answer we heard most from coaches is that they feel like the selection process is so heavily slanted against mid-major programs that securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament from outside of the traditional power structure has never been more difficult -- and, for what it's worth, I agree with them. So it really would be a huge improvement if the selection committee could better understand that mid-major programs are largely limited when it comes to building at-large resumes. They just don't get the same kinds of opportunities that power-conference teams get. And yet it's held against them every March.
- 28:30: Would coaches support an Olympic-style model for student-athletes? To our pleasant surprise, more than three-fourths of the coaches we polled said they would support players being allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. That suggests there is growing support for the idea that student-athletes deserve more than what they're currently getting. Perhaps it'll be the thing that helps student-athletes someday get more than they're currently getting.
- 46:30: What team do coaches believe will win the 2020 NCAA Tournament? Michigan State is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 and the betting favorite, according to oddsmakers. So we weren't surprised that coaches also believe Tom Izzo's Spartans are the team most likely to win this season's national championship. But 54 percent of coaches? Yeah, that's higher than I probably anticipated. In fact, it's one of the highest percentages we've ever gotten when this question was asked.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
