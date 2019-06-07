College Basketball Podcast: What the fallout will be after an assistant coach is sentenced to three months in prison

Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison on Thursday for pleading guilty in January to a federal bribery charge. After he was sentenced, Richardson released a statement saying he "has no knowledge of [Arizona coach} Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them." That obviously contradicts what he was caught on a wiretap saying roughly two years ago.

So what to make of all this?

Matt Norlander and I discussed the situation from every angle at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. After that, the conversation went like this:

