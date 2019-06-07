College Basketball Podcast: What the fallout will be after an assistant coach is sentenced to three months in prison
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Michigan State being the new betting favorite
Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison on Thursday for pleading guilty in January to a federal bribery charge. After he was sentenced, Richardson released a statement saying he "has no knowledge of [Arizona coach} Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them." That obviously contradicts what he was caught on a wiretap saying roughly two years ago.
So what to make of all this?
Matt Norlander and I discussed the situation from every angle at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 48:30: The NCAA announced some rule changes this week that will impact the sport -- most notably that the 3-point line is moving back. Simply put, Norlander and I both like the changes. They should lead to better basketball and higher-possession games.
- 59:00: The Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas updated its odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament this week. Michigan State is the new favorite. Is Kansas too high? Is Maryland too low? We discussed the top teams -- and then spent a few minutes discussing different TV things we've been watching.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3 months in prison for ex-Zona assistant
Former Wildcats assistant Emanuel 'Book' Richardson is the first college coach to be incarcerated...
-
NCAA moves 3-point line back
A deeper 3-point line is just one of several new rule proposals to take effect this season
-
Ex-USC assistant avoids jail time
Bland is the first of three assistant coaches who pled guilty to be sentenced this week
-
Martelli joins Howard at Michigan
Martelli is 64 years old and spent the past 34 years coaching in Philadelphia
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan was not, in fact, the final coaching change of 2019's of...
-
Michigan State favored to win title
Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers are the biggest movers in the updated odds to win it all