College Basketball Podcast: What the 'shut it down' crowd doesn't seem to understand about Zion Williamson
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the weekend's top games -- including Duke at Syracuse
Duke star Zion Williamson suffered what we now know is a minor knee sprain in Wednesday's loss to North Carolina. It was a scary moment that had one person after another insisting the presumed No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft should "shut it down" and stop risking whatever it is they think he's risking by playing for something less than a massive paycheck. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball podcast by discussing pretty much everything connected to this story.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 36:30: Norlander detailed the preseason shooting death of LSU's Wayde Sims earlier this week. If you haven't read it, you can read it here. We spent a few minutes on that sad story.
- 44:00: We closed by popping through, and making predictions for, the biggest games of the weekend -- everything from No. 3 Virginia at No. 18 Louisville, No. 5 Tennessee at No. 13 LSU, No. 16 Florida State at No. 8 North Carolina, No. 1 Duke at Syracuse, No. 12 Kansas at No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
