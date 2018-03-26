College Basketball Podcast: What to make of the Final Four -- and Duke not reaching it
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the Final Four from every angle
The 2018 Final Four is set.
- Villanova vs. Kansas
- Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago
Matt Norlander and I offered some general thoughts on this wild NCAA Tournament at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. From there, the conversation went like this:
- 5:36: Kansas' 85-81 win over Duke was great -- and probably one of the greatest Elite Eight games ever. Did Grayson Allen shoot too much? Why didn't Marvin Bagley shoot more? Was that the best game of this NCAA Tournament?
- 13:46: Some are now suggesting a national championship can't be won with a roster like Duke's roster, and that the Blue Devils once again underachieved. I think both points are silly. Norlander agrees.
- 20:10: Did you read The Oregonian story on Nike and Marvin Bagley? Interesting stuff. None of it is surprising. In fact, we've discussed this exact scenario on previous podcasts. But it's still interesting.
- 32:15: How great is it that Sister Jean is in the Final Four? Just a wonderful story. But let's not put a ceiling on the Ramblers. They're good enough to become the first double-digit seed to win in the Final Four.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
