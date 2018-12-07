College Basketball Podcast: What Vernon Carey's commitment to Duke means for Coach K's Blue Devils
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the weekend -- including No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Vernon Carey's commitment to Duke was the biggest news in college basketball over the past few days. The 6-10 center picked the Blue Devils over Michigan State and North Carolina -- making this the seventh consecutive year that Duke has landed at least one top-three prospect. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on what Carey-to-Duke means for the ACC power that's going to lose at least three, and probably four, underclassmen to the 2019 NBA Draft.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 6:54: No. 6 Nevada vs. No. 20 Arizona State is scheduled to tip at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Is there any chance either of us is awake when the final buzzer sounds?
- 15:13: Saturday's schedule features Kentucky-Seton Hall, Michigan State at Florida, Mississippi State-Clemson, Wisconsin at Marquette, Creighton at Nebraska, Louisville at Indiana and Xavier at Cincinnati. So we spent some time on John Calipari's Wildcats considering this is their first non-home game since they were blasted by Duke in the opener. And, needless to say, in advance of Xavier-Cincinnati, we paid homage to #ZipEmUp.
- 26:12: Sunday's schedule features VCU at Virginia, Arizona at Alabama and Purdue at Texas. But the big one is No. 1 Gonzaga versus No. 7 Tennessee at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Will the Zags or Vols get the win? We made predictions. And then we spent a little time on Shaka Smart's Longhorns. They're on a three-game losing streak heading into this game with Purdue.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
