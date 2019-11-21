College Basketball Podcast: What's next for Memphis and James Wiseman after NCAA suspension?

The NCAA announced Wednesday that Memphis freshman James Wiseman will miss the next 11 games, and 12 total, because of an impermissible benefit his mother accepted in 2017 -- and because of the way Memphis handled the situation when it played the 5-star center in the Tigers' first three games.

That's a heavy price to pay, clearly.

And it's exactly why so many people were baffled by the schools' decision to play Wiseman after the NCAA notified Memphis before its season-opener that he was "likely ineligible." Anybody who knows even a little bit about the NCAA's rules, and how they're applied, understood Memphis' approach was foolish and risky -- foolish because it almost certainly wasn't a winnable fight, risky because it could lead to harsher penalties and do longterm-damage to the program.

And now here we are.

If Memphis would've just done what every other school does when faced with a similar situation, Wiseman would've served a nine-game suspension and returned in time for the Tigers' showdown with Tennessee on Dec. 14. But now, because Memphis didn't do what every other school does when faced with a similar situation, Wiseman will serve a 12-game suspension, miss contests against Ole Miss, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Wichita State, and be out until the Tigers play USF on Jan. 12. On top of that, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic reported that Memphis will "likely" be the target of a major infractions case because it played Wiseman in defiance of the NCAA in those first three games. And even if a notice of allegations from the NCAA never actually arrives, Penny Hardaway will now have to recruit with the possibility of one hanging over his program. And that's not easy. Ask any coach who's ever had to do it for any period of time. It's not easy.

There's a lot to unpack.

So Matt Norlander and I got together late Wednesday and unpacked it in the latest episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Why did Memphis do what it did? What's next for Wiseman? What's next for the program? Will this be enough to keep the Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament?

