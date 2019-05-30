College Basketball Podcast: Which schools got good news at the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Silvio De Sousa, RJ Hampton and everything else connected to Kansas
The deadline to withdraw from the 2019 NBA Draft has passed. Who were the winners? Who were the losers? And what does it say about the sport that more than 80 underclassmen didn't withdraw -- many whom are clearly unlikely to be selected next month? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing those things and more. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 27:30: It's been an interesting past week for Kansas. First the NCAA cleared Silvio De Sousa to play next season. (That was good news.) Then RJ Hampton opted to play professionally in an Australian league rather than enroll at Kansas. (That was bad news.) Then Devon Dotson withdrew from the NBA Draft. (That was good news.) Then Quintin Grimes announced he's transferring. (That was bad news.) We discussed it all from every angle.
- 55:30: So what should the preseason top five look like now? Is Michigan State the obvious No. 1? Should Duke be ahead of Kentucky? Should Memphis be in it?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
