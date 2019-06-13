College Basketball Podcast: Which six schools are about to get a notice of allegations from the NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the top prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft
An NCAA official told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd on Wednesday that six schools will receive notices of allegations featuring Level 1 violations this summer -- some as soon as early July. Louisville seems like a safe bet to be one of them. Matt Norlander and I agree on that. But who else should be worried? That's how we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- by discussing this undeniably huge development. What does it mean? What doesn't it mean? And, yes, we both made predictions for which six schools will ultimately receive notices of allegations.
After that, we focused on the NBA Draft -- starting around the 30:30 mark.
Will Zion Williamson ever be a top-five player in the world or a Hall of Famer? Is Ja Morant the right pick for the Grizzlies at No. 2? Did Darius Garland help his draft stock by not playing because of an injury? Did Romeo Langford hurt his draft stock by playing with an injury? Would either of us touch Bol Bol in the lottery? Is Admiral Schofield a first-round pick? What about Matisse Thybulle?
We got to all of that and more.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
