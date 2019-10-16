College Basketball Podcast: Who missed the cut on the CBS Sports All America teams?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the hot-seat coaches fighting for their jobs
The CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams have been published. If you haven't seen them yet, be sure to check them out. They consist of 15 players from 14 different schools -- which means only one team provided multiple players. And that team is ... Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks.
What did we get right?
What did we (possibly) get wrong?
Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday to discuss the All-America teams player by player in this episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 29:00: So which player omitted from one of our three All-America teams will make us most regret leaving him off by the end of the season? I think at least one player from Kentucky -- Tyrese Maxey? -- will probably emerge from that group. Somebody besides Tre Jones at Duke could become a candidate. I also like Arizona freshman Nico Mannion. And Norlander made the case for Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton.
- 38:00: I wrote our annual "Coaches on the Hot Seat" column earlier this week. Which coach listed is most likely to be fired come March? Which coach has the best chance to survive and get at least one more year? Is it going to be a quiet or crazy coaching carousel come March 2020?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CBS Sports Preseason All-America Teams
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Marquette's Markus Howard lead the CBS Sports All-America...
-
13 top SEC draft prospects to watch
A look at the 13 best NBA prospects from the SEC for this season and beyond
-
SEC preseason preview, predictions
The arrival of Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. could be enough to put the Gators...
-
College basketball coaches on hot seat
Here are the coaches from major conferences who may need to make it to the NCAA Tournament
-
5-star F Barnes picks FSU over UK
Barnes was scheduled to visit Lexington next weekend, but committed to the Seminoles on Monday...
-
2019-20 hoops schedule for CBS announced
A look at CBS's television schedule for the entire 2019-20 college hoops season