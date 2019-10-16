College Basketball Podcast: Who missed the cut on the CBS Sports All America teams?

The CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams have been published. If you haven't seen them yet, be sure to check them out. They consist of 15 players from 14 different schools -- which means only one team provided multiple players. And that team is ... Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks.

What did we get right?

What did we (possibly) get wrong?

Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday to discuss the All-America teams player by player in this episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast. After that, the conversation went like this:

29:00: So which player omitted from one of our three All-America teams will make us most regret leaving him off by the end of the season? I think at least one player from Kentucky -- Tyrese Maxey? -- will probably emerge from that group. Somebody besides Tre Jones at Duke could become a candidate. I also like Arizona freshman Nico Mannion. And Norlander made the case for Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton.

