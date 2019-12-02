College Basketball Podcast: Who needs Tuesday night's game more -- Duke or Michigan State?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander opened with Maryland's impressive win over Marquette
Maryland beat Marquette 84-63 on Sunday to win the Orlando Invitational and secure its first signature victory of the season. Senior guard Anthony Cowan finished with 22 points and remained on pace to become just the seventh 2,000-point scorer in school history.
Trivia Time!
How many of Maryland's six 2,000-point scorers can you name?
Matt Norlander and I opened Sunday night's episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing that, the Terrapins in general, and how Maryland held Marquette's Markus Howard to just six points two days after he scored 51 in a victory over USC. Impressive stuff from Mark Turgeon's team. So we spent about 15 minutes on the Terps.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 16:00: While Maryland was winning the Orlando Invitational, Florida State was winning the Emerald Coast Classic. The Seminoles did it with victories over Tennessee and Purdue. So I now have them 18th in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and it looks like Leonard Hamilton, FSU's all-time winningest coach, is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
- 30:00: The ACC-Big Ten Challenge gets underway Monday with a couple of games but doesn't really get good until Tuesday. That's when, among other things, Michigan will visit Louisville. According to the Top 25 And 1, that'll be No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 5 Michigan. Can the Wolverines keep this incredible start to this season going? Honestly, I'm skeptical, if only because avoiding a loss at Louisville would be tough for anybody. But let the record show that if the Wolverines win inside the KFC Yum Center on Tuesday night, they will be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 on Wednesday morning.
- 37:30: Around the time Michigan-Louisville ends, Duke-Michigan State will start. In theory, it could've been No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 or No. 3 Michigan State. But it'll be something less than that now because both the Blue Devils and Spartans lost as double-digit favorites last week -- to Stephen F. Austin and Virginia Tech, respectfully. So here's the question: Who needs Tuesday's game more -- Duke or Michigan State? To me, the answer is clear. But Norlander had a different one.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
