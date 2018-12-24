College Basketball Podcast: Who should be No. 1 right now? Tennessee? Duke? Michigan? Virginia? Nevada? Kansas?

Arizona State upset Kansas late Saturday -- which led to me moving Tennessee to No. 1 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. Why did I do it? Was I right to do it? Matt Norlander and I tried to answer those questions at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

After that, the conversation went like this:

14:55: Kentucky beat North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic and subsided the craziness surrounding the program -- at least until next weekend. Are John Calipari's Wildcats fixed? Did Ashton Hagans just get another steal?



25:41: The reason five-star freshman Nassir Little isn't playing more for North Carolina is because he's A) not that great right now, and B) stuck behind two very good college players in Cameron Johnson and Luke Maye. Do people really not realize that?



32:02: Ohio State lost five of the top seven scorers from last season's team and was picked eighth in the preseason Big Ten poll. Regardless, the Buckeyes are 11-1 after beating UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. I have them ranked 12th in the Top 25 And 1. Is Chris Holtmann a wizard?



35:29: Steve Alford was asked about his job security after Saturday's loss to Ohio State. He had an interesting answer.



