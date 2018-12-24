College Basketball Podcast: Who should be No. 1 right now? Tennessee? Duke? Michigan? Virginia? Nevada? Kansas?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kentucky's win over UNC -- and Steve Alford's job security
Arizona State upset Kansas late Saturday -- which led to me moving Tennessee to No. 1 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. Why did I do it? Was I right to do it? Matt Norlander and I tried to answer those questions at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
(We also talked about Lou Malnati's.)
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 14:55: Kentucky beat North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic and subsided the craziness surrounding the program -- at least until next weekend. Are John Calipari's Wildcats fixed? Did Ashton Hagans just get another steal?
- 25:41: The reason five-star freshman Nassir Little isn't playing more for North Carolina is because he's A) not that great right now, and B) stuck behind two very good college players in Cameron Johnson and Luke Maye. Do people really not realize that?
- 32:02: Ohio State lost five of the top seven scorers from last season's team and was picked eighth in the preseason Big Ten poll. Regardless, the Buckeyes are 11-1 after beating UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. I have them ranked 12th in the Top 25 And 1. Is Chris Holtmann a wizard?
- 35:29: Steve Alford was asked about his job security after Saturday's loss to Ohio State. He had an interesting answer. What are the chances he's coaching the Bruins next season?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Vols vault to No. 1
Kentucky and Arizona State both returned to Sunday morning's updated rankings
-
No. 18 Arizona State upsets No. 1 Kansas
Arizona State defeated Kansas for the second-consecutive season setting off a wild scene in...
-
UK win keeps Cats fans quiet for now
Big Blue Nation should breathe easier after the No. 9 Wildcats notched a solid victory vs....
-
Kentucky turns back North Carolina
UNC drops to 8-3, as it follows up a big home victory over Gonzaga with a loss to a hungry...
-
Pressure rises on Alford after UCLA loss
Alford's job status figures to be a major question of college hoops heading into 2019
-
Ohio State rolls over UCLA
Ohio State handled UCLA in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic