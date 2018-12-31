College Basketball Podcast: Who should replace the fired Steve Alford as UCLA basketball coach?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss UCLA's decision to fire its coach on New Year's Eve
UCLA's decision to fire Steve Alford on New Year's Eve gave Matt Norlander and I a reason to record another episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast less than 24 hours after we recorded the previous episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
So that's what we did.
We opened on Alford's six seasons in Westwood and the demands of the UCLA job. Does the school just always hire the wrong guy or are expectations out of whack? Can anybody ever be good enough for UCLA's fans?
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 20:39: Norlander put together a list of candidates for the UCLA job. So we went through them, one by one, and then I added two names of coaches I believe should also be seriously considered.
- 38:16: We closed by discussing a handful of upcoming games -- among them Marquette at St. John's, Nebraska at Maryland, Texas Tech at West Virginia, Oklahoma at Kansas and Minnesota at Wisconsin.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
