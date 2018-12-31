College Basketball Podcast: Who should replace the fired Steve Alford as UCLA basketball coach?

UCLA's decision to fire Steve Alford on New Year's Eve gave Matt Norlander and I a reason to record another episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast less than 24 hours after we recorded the previous episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

So that's what we did.

We opened on Alford's six seasons in Westwood and the demands of the UCLA job. Does the school just always hire the wrong guy or are expectations out of whack? Can anybody ever be good enough for UCLA's fans?

After that, the conversation went like this:

