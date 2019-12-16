College Basketball Podcast: Who was Saturday's big winner -- Gonzaga, Oregon or Memphis?

Matt Norlander spent Saturday at the McKale Center, where Gonzaga beat Arizona 84-80 and improved to 11-1 on the season. Once again, it appears, Mark Few has one of the sport's best teams.

The Zags lost the top four scorers from last season's 33-win team -- among them two first-round picks in Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke. But, so far, it hasn't seemed to matter. Gonzaga still has the fourth-best adjusted offensive-efficiency rating in the country and road wins over Arizona and Washington, plus a neutral-court win over Oregon. That's strong and impressive. So Norlander and I decided to open Sunday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Gonzaga-Arizona.

After that, the conversation went like this:

21:00: Oregon got Saturday off to a wild start with a 71-70 overtime victory at Michigan. Payton Pritchard was awesome. Zavier Simpson was not. And how good are the Ducks going to be if they're already good enough to beat Memphis and Michigan ... and are about to add a five-star freshman (N'Faly Dante) to the rotation?

Oregon got Saturday off to a wild start with a 71-70 overtime victory at Michigan. Payton Pritchard was awesome. Zavier Simpson was not. And how good are the Ducks going to be if they're already good enough to beat Memphis and Michigan ... and are about to add a five-star freshman (N'Faly Dante) to the rotation? 30:00: Penny Hardaway recorded the best win of his college coaching career Saturday via a 51-47 victory at Tennessee that snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home. Memphis was down two starters but won anyway. So the Tigers are now 9-1 overall, 7-0 without James Wiseman. And, suddenly, it's not crazy to think they could go 12-0 during Wiseman's 12-game suspension, which is a testament to the job Hardaway and his staff have done through the first 10 games of this season.

Penny Hardaway recorded the best win of his college coaching career Saturday via a 51-47 victory at Tennessee that snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home. Memphis was down two starters but won anyway. So the Tigers are now 9-1 overall, 7-0 without James Wiseman. And, suddenly, it's not crazy to think they could go 12-0 during Wiseman's 12-game suspension, which is a testament to the job Hardaway and his staff have done through the first 10 games of this season. 46:30: Georgetown beat Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday to remain undefeated since James Akinjo left the team. The Hoyas were 4-3 with Akinjo, and are now 3-0 without him. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse's Hall of Fame coach, doesn't think that's a coincidence. He made it clear in his postgame comments.

Georgetown beat Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday to remain undefeated since James Akinjo left the team. The Hoyas were 4-3 with Akinjo, and are now 3-0 without him. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse's Hall of Fame coach, doesn't think that's a coincidence. He made it clear in his postgame comments. 54:00: Cole Anthony didn't play. And Leaky Black didn't play. But it's still wild that North Carolina lost 68-64 to Wofford at home on Sunday. The Tar Heels have lost four of their past five, and are now 6-4 on the season. How much trouble is North Carolina in? Can Roy Williams get things turned around?

Cole Anthony didn't play. And Leaky Black didn't play. But it's still wild that North Carolina lost 68-64 to Wofford at home on Sunday. The Tar Heels have lost four of their past five, and are now 6-4 on the season. How much trouble is North Carolina in? Can Roy Williams get things turned around? 60:30: Myles Powell suffered a concussion in Seton Hall's 68-48 loss at Rutgers on Saturday. So now it's possible the Pirates will have to play Maryland this week without its top two scorers. Yikes.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.