College Basketball Podcast: Who will be the last undefeated team -- Virginia, Michigan or Houston?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss weekend losses from Kansas and Kentucky
Matt Norlander's Chicago Bears lost a playoff game to the Philadelphia Eagles in the worst possible way -- via a doinked field goal attempt in the final seconds. Just brutal. So, naturally, I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by letting Norlander publicly mourn.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 11:34: Nevada's quest to finish the regular season undefeated came to an end Saturday thanks to an 85-58 loss at New Mexico. Yes, the 14-point favorites lost by 27. It was a wild beatdown that left Virginia, Michigan and Houston as the last three undefeated teams. Is it even possible for the Wolf Pack to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament now?
- 17:05: Who will be the nation's last undefeated team -- Virginia, Michigan or Houston?
- 21:32: Kansas had to play without Udoka Azubuike on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Jayhawks lost at Iowa State and are now just 3-2 without their starting center -- who will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right hand. How big of a deal is this for KU?
- 28:43: Kentucky lost for the third time Saturday -- this time at Alabama. So the Wildcats are now just 2-3 against top-100 KenPom teams. And, once again, they allowed their opponent to shoot above 40 percent from 3-point range. Why can't UK guard the three-point line?
- 35:03: On last Friday's podcast we identified Florida State as the least-discussed top-10 team. On second thought, I think it's Virginia Tech -- which is now 13-1 but mostly off of the national radar. What do Buzz Williams' Hokies have to do to create some buzz around a team that has the nation's fourth-best offensive-efficiency rating?
- 39:34: North Carolina at North Carolina State is Tuesday night. Who wins it -- Roy Williams' Tar Heels are Kevin Keatts' surprisingly good Wolfpack?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
