College Basketball Podcast: Why Bruce Pearl and John Beilein are staying put

It's been a mostly quiet week in college basketball. But that didn't stop Matt Norlander and I from recording a new episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. We focused on three recent coaching developments. It breaks down like this:

There was a time, back during the season, when it seemed like Bruce Pearl wasn't going to survive at Auburn because of the FBI investigation. But he won an SEC title, made the NCAA Tournament and not only survived but also received a contract extension. That led to eye-rolls around the country. But his situation is different from, say, Sean Miller's situation at Arizona, which I tried to explain. 27:39: Mike Davis has made nine NCAA Tournaments in 17 seasons as a head coach. That's a good career and among the reasons Detroit probably concluded a bizarre coaching search with the best possible hire.



