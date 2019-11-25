College Basketball Podcast: Why is it so hard to speed Virginia up and/or score on the Cavaliers?

Virginia beat Arizona State 48-45 on Sunday in the kind of low-possession/low-scoring game Tony Bennett has become a master at creating. It might not be an enjoyable style for everyone to watch. But it's still undeniably impressive the way he gets his players to consistently do what he wants them to do.

Matt Norlander was at the Mohegan Sun Arena to witness Virginia's 12th straight win dating to last season. So we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Cavaliers' incredible defense, problematic offense and commitment to going slow.

After that, the conversation went like this:

17:30: The only game this weekend between two ranked teams was Sunday's matchup between No. 17 Villanova and No. 24 Baylor. The Bears won 87-78 while shooting 57.9 percent from 3-point range. So they're now 5-1 and on a path to making the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span. That's incredible stuff from Scott Drew.

28:30: Not sure if you've noticed, but most of the most-heralded freshmen are already making huge impacts -- among them James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa and DJ Jeffries at Memphis, Anthony Edwards at Georgia, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels at Washington, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji at Arizona, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley at Duke, Tyrese Maxey at Kentucky, Cole Anthony at North Carolina, Jahmi'us Ramsey at Texas Tech, Isaac Okoro at Auburn, Trayce Jackson-Davis at Indiana, Drew Timme at Gonzaga, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at Villanova, and the list goes on and on. This wasn't supposed to be a great freshman class, relatively speaking. But it's been great so far.

36:00: We closed the podcast by discussing the Maui Invitational -- which starts Monday and is likely to give us a Kansas-Michigan State showdown on Wednesday. That led to a conversation about great Maui Invitational memories, which led to me telling Adam Morrison stories, which led to an all-time great #TriviaTime. Fun stuff. The final 25 minutes got Norlander and I both laughing.

