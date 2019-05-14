College Basketball Podcast: Why John Beilein is leaving Michigan to coach the NBA's Cavaliers

John Beilein has left Michigan after 12 years to become the coach of the NBA's Cavaliers? Yes, it seemingly came out of nowhere. But, no, I'm not surprised Beilein jumped to the NBA. He's been interested in doing this for some time. Either way, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the move from every angle.

After that, the conversation went like this:

22:30: So who's going to be the next head coach at Michigan? Billy Donovan? Bob McKillop? Or somebody completely off of the radar right now?

So who's going to be the next head coach at Michigan? Billy Donovan? Bob McKillop? Or somebody completely off of the radar right now?

41:30: Kentucky currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Seems like those who were suggesting John Calipari had slipped as a recruiter need to reassess things.

49:30: Memphis has secured commitments from three heralded prospects in the past four days -- most recently former Duke signee Boogie Ellis the Tigers are considered the favorites to land 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa, and here's a wild (but reasonable) question: Is Penny Hardaway about to have a top-five roster at Memphis?

