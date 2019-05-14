College Basketball Podcast: Why John Beilein is leaving Michigan to coach the NBA's Cavaliers
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments at Kentucky and Memphis
John Beilein has left Michigan after 12 years to become the coach of the NBA's Cavaliers? Yes, it seemingly came out of nowhere. But, no, I'm not surprised Beilein jumped to the NBA. He's been interested in doing this for some time. Either way, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the move from every angle.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 22:30: So who's going to be the next head coach at Michigan? Billy Donovan? Bob McKillop? Or somebody completely off of the radar right now?
- 41:30: Kentucky currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Seems like those who were suggesting John Calipari had slipped as a recruiter need to reassess things.
- 49:30: Memphis has secured commitments from three heralded prospects in the past four days -- most recently former Duke signee Boogie Ellis. Combine that with the fact that the Tigers are considered the favorites to land 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa, and here's a wild (but reasonable) question: Is Penny Hardaway about to have a top-five roster at Memphis?
The latest Eye On College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
