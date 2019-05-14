College Basketball Podcast: Why John Beilein is leaving Michigan to coach the NBA's Cavaliers

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments at Kentucky and Memphis

John Beilein has left Michigan after 12 years to become the coach of the NBA's Cavaliers? Yes, it seemingly came out of nowhere. But, no, I'm not surprised Beilein jumped to the NBA. He's been interested in doing this for some time. Either way, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the move from every angle.

After that, the conversation went like this:

