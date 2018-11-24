College Basketball Podcast: Why Kansas deserves to be No. 1 in new rankings
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Virginia, Texas, Florida, Arizona State, and Darius Garland's knee injury
Kansas beat Tennessee late Friday in Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Matt Norlander was there. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that overtime thriller -- and I explained why I decided to move the Jayhawks to No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 10:03: Virginia won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Wisconsin. Up next is a trip to Maryland -- where a win would give the Cavaliers two Quadrant 1 victories already.
- 13:01: Texas is 5-1 with a win over North Carolina and a lone loss to Michigan State. I now have the Longhorns ranked 11th in the Top 25 And 1. This might end up being Shaka Smart's best team at Texas so far.
- 16:19: Florida is 3-3 with two losses to sub-25 KenPom teams. What's wrong with the Gators?
- 20:28: Arizona State is 5-0 with a win over Mississippi State. I now have the Sun Devils ranked 26th in the Top 25 And 1. They're surprising in nonconference play just like last season.
- 23:04: Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland injured his meniscus in Friday's loss to Kent State. The projected lottery pick is out indefinitely, but meniscus injuries usually cost a player four-to-six weeks. So now the SEC is down a star freshman for the second straight year. Last season, it was Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. Now it's Garland.
- 29:33: We closed on Villanova-Florida State. They play Sunday. We both offered predictions and praised Leonard Hamilton, who has run a consistently solid program at FSU for a long, long time.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
