College Basketball Podcast: Why Loyola-Chicago, fresh off of a Final Four, isn't ranked in the polls

On Wednesday's episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, Matt Norlander and I promised to spend the next episode talking about actual basketball stuff. This is the next episode. So here are 45 minutes of actual basketball stuff.

We opened on Loyola-Chicago.

The Ramblers, fresh off of an appearance in the Final Four, are not ranked in the Top 25 (and one), the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll or basically anywhere else. And for whatever reason, this is controversial to some -- among them my friend Pat Forde. To be clear, I'm totally OK if somebody wants to rank Loyola-Chicago; it's not crazy. But I also don't think it's crazy to leave them unranked. So Norlander and I tried to explain why at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast.

After that, the conversation went like this:

12:16: We used the preseason AP Top 25 to create some conversations for this podcast -- and we started by trying to identify a preseason top-15 team we think might miss the NCAA Tournament (because three did last season). Coincidentally, we both picked Big 12 teams. Different teams, sure. But we did pick two teams from the same league.



