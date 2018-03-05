College Basketball Podcast: Why the Big Ten Tournament in NYC worked well

The Big Ten Tournament was in New York City and, from my perspective, it seemed to go well. The crowds at Madison Square Garden looked great on television. And holding it a week earlier than normal provided attention the league would not have received if it were going head-to-head with the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 Tournaments.

Bottom line, I liked it.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing it from all angles before settling into a conversation about the champion -- John Beilein's Michigan Wolverines.

From there, the podcast went like this:

20:13: Duke beat North Carolina late Saturday and looked great in the second half. Can the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? Yes, I think so.



Duke beat North Carolina late Saturday and looked great in the second half. Can the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? Yes, I think so. 27:43: Cincinnati beat Wichita State early Sunday to secure the outright AAC title. And now the Bearcats are 27-4 -- including 24-0 against sub-25 KenPom teams. So we spent some time on Mick Cronin's Bearcats.



Cincinnati beat Wichita State early Sunday to secure the outright AAC title. And now the Bearcats are 27-4 -- including 24-0 against sub-25 KenPom teams. So we spent some time on Mick Cronin's Bearcats. 35:35: Two automatic bids are up for grabs tonight -- Fairfield vs. Iona and ETSU vs. UNC Greensboro. We offered predictions for both games.



