College Basketball Podcast: Why the NCAA punishing UConn is actually a positive for Huskies
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kerry Blackshear's commitment to Florida
The NCAA punished UConn on Tuesday for violations committed under former coach Kevin Ollie, and oddly enough, you can't help but chalk it up as a good day for the Huskies. Why, you ask? Because the penalties shouldn't impact the program going forward in any meaningful way. And because the conclusion of the NCAA case might help UConn avoid paying the remaining $10 million on Ollie's contract.
It's a fascinating situation.
So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball podcast by discussing UConn's NCAA case. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 17:30: UConn has dominated headlines in recent weeks because, before it was formally punished by the NCAA, the school accepted an invitation to rejoin the Big East. What does that mean for the AAC? What does it mean for the Big East? Can the Big East become a consensus top-three league in the country?
- 45:00: Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear announced recently that he'll play his final year of college basketball at Florida. I now have the Gators ranked ninth in the Top 25 And 1. Is that too high or about right?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ollie hit with show-cause penalty
The NCAA gave Ollie a tough punishment after it claims he lied and misled investigators
-
Son of UK's Calipari transferring
Calipari will play out the remainder of his college eligibility in the Horizon League
-
2020 NBA Mock Draft: LaMelo in lottery
It's never too early to project the first round of next year's NBA Draft
-
KU transfer Grimes commits to Houston
The former top-10 recruit will finish his college career with the Cougars
-
Joining Big East is right move for UConn
UConn went against its values when it chose football over basketball earlier this decade, but...
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida jumps into top 10
The Gators look like a real threat to Kentucky in the SEC and are can be considered a Final...