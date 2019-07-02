College Basketball Podcast: Why the NCAA punishing UConn is actually a positive for Huskies

The NCAA punished UConn on Tuesday for violations committed under former coach Kevin Ollie, and oddly enough, you can't help but chalk it up as a good day for the Huskies. Why, you ask? Because the penalties shouldn't impact the program going forward in any meaningful way. And because the conclusion of the NCAA case might help UConn avoid paying the remaining $10 million on Ollie's contract.

It's a fascinating situation.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball podcast by discussing UConn's NCAA case. After that, the conversation went like this:

UConn has dominated headlines in recent weeks because, before it was formally punished by the NCAA, the school accepted an invitation to rejoin the Big East. What does that mean for the AAC? What does it mean for the Big East? Can the Big East become a consensus top-three league in the country? 45:00: Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear announced recently that he'll play his final year of college basketball at Florida. I now have the Gators ranked ninth in the Top 25 And 1. Is that too high or about right?

