College Basketball Podcast: Will Brian Bowen ever play for South Carolina?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- and preview the weekend
Will Brian Bowen ever play college basketball?
Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing that question -- for which, obviously, there is no definitive answer. So who knows what the NCAA will do? But what should the NCAA do? That's mostly what we discussed, and I think there are two reasonable outcomes, neither of which would outrage me.
Have you seen our midseason awards?
We published them Thursday morning and discussed them starting at the 24:16 mark. Our coach of the year was Oklahoma's Lon Kruger. But, before we recorded, I put together a list of 10 other reasonable candidates. Norlander tried to guess my list. He got the first eight right. But it took him a minute to get the final two, which may or may not make for good podcast material. You tell us.
This weekend is LOADED with interesting games.
- No. 16 TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma
- No. 2 West Virginia at No. 8 Texas Tech
- Michigan at No. 4 Michigan State
- No. 25 Creighton at No. 10 Xavier
- No. 18 Miami at No. 19 Clemson
- No. 22 Auburn at Mississippi State
- Texas A&M at No. 24 Tennessee
We didn't talk about all of those matchups. But we did talk about some of those matchups -- starting at the 34:50 mark. The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.
