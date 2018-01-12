College Basketball Podcast: Will Brian Bowen ever play for South Carolina?

Will Brian Bowen ever play college basketball?

Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing that question -- for which, obviously, there is no definitive answer. So who knows what the NCAA will do? But what should the NCAA do? That's mostly what we discussed, and I think there are two reasonable outcomes, neither of which would outrage me.

Have you seen our midseason awards?

We published them Thursday morning and discussed them starting at the 24:16 mark. Our coach of the year was Oklahoma's Lon Kruger. But, before we recorded, I put together a list of 10 other reasonable candidates. Norlander tried to guess my list. He got the first eight right. But it took him a minute to get the final two, which may or may not make for good podcast material. You tell us.

This weekend is LOADED with interesting games.

We didn't talk about all of those matchups. But we did talk about some of those matchups -- starting at the 34:50 mark. The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney