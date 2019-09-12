College Basketball Podcast: Will California's 'Fair Pay to Play Act' really force the NCAA to change its rules?

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on the verge of signing into law SB 206 -- which would allow student-athletes in our country's most populated state to accept money in exchange for their name, image and likeness without fear of retribution from the universities for which they play. It's a potential game-changer that should go into effect in January 2023. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the 'Fair Pay to Play Act' from every angle.

Would the NCAA really go so far as to ban California schools -- including four Pac-12 schools -- from competing for NCAA-sanctioned championships? How ridiculous was the statement the NCAA released Wednesday requesting that Governor Newsom veto the bill? And how many student-athletes would actually benefit from this bill becoming a law? Would it just be starting point guards and quarterbacks? Or could it also be soccer players, volleyball players and reserves on basketball and football teams?

We discussed SB 206 for about 40 minutes.

