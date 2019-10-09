College Basketball Podcast: Will Coach K's support of the Fair Pay To Play law matter to the NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas' 'Late Night at the Phog' event starring Snoop Dogg
Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski came out in favor of California's 'Fair Pay To Play Act' this week and said the NCAA is maybe a "decade or two" behind on the subject of allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Those words are significant coming from the biggest voice in college basketball. So Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss Coach K's thoughts on this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
Will Krzyzewski's position push the NCAA this direction? Why does Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim disagree with Krzyzewski? We spent about 16 minutes discussing the latest in the name, image and likeness debate. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 16:30: Basically everybody has Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia -- in some order -- as the top four teams in the ACC. Who is the most vulnerable of that group? Is there a sleeper most have projected to finish in the bottom half of the league that could break into the top four?
- 26:30: Kansas held its annual "Late Night at the Phog" event last Friday night. Boy, was it something? Snoop Dogg performed with acrobatic dancers on stripper poles. Fake money was shot in the direction of KU's players. It was a bad look for a program facing a potentially serious punishment from the NCAA. Will the in-your-face approach backfire on Kansas when it meets with the committee on infractions? Would there by a wilder story than the Jayhawks winning a title under these circumstances?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snoop Dogg defends racy KU performance
Snoop Dogg doesn't apologize: 'When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gonna get Snoop Dogg'
-
NCAA should listen to Coach K
The Hall of Famer said the NCAA has failed student-athletes, but can his words affect change...
-
Top Pac-12 NBA prospects to know
We evaluate the top NBA Draft prospects in the Pac-12 Conference ahead of this coming season
-
Duke's Krzyzewski in favor of NIL laws
Krzyzewski openly lobbied for NIL rights for college athletes while speaking at ACC Media Day
-
Man charged in attempted sports bribery
A man tried and failed to fix a college basketball game in 2018 and is facing attempted bribery
-
Big East preseason picks, preview
After a down season, the Big East has plenty of teams who can contend for a league title