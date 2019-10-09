College Basketball Podcast: Will Coach K's support of the Fair Pay To Play law matter to the NCAA?

Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski came out in favor of California's 'Fair Pay To Play Act' this week and said the NCAA is maybe a "decade or two" behind on the subject of allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Those words are significant coming from the biggest voice in college basketball. So Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss Coach K's thoughts on this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

Will Krzyzewski's position push the NCAA this direction? Why does Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim disagree with Krzyzewski? We spent about 16 minutes discussing the latest in the name, image and likeness debate. After that, the conversation went like this:

