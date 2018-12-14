College Basketball Podcast: Will Kentucky, off to a shaky start, finish in the SEC's top four?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend's top games -- including Gonzaga-North Carolina
Quade Green has left the Kentucky program. So now the Wildcats are 0-2 against the best two teams they've played, 0-2 away from Rupp Arena and without the second-leading returning scorer from last season's roster. That's obviously not great for a team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1. But will UK actually miss Green? And does UK still project as one of the best four teams in the SEC? I asked Matt Norlander those questions at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 14:25: We discuss Indiana vs. Butler.
- 19:02: We discuss Gonzaga vs. North Carolina.
- 24:42: We discuss Villanova vs. Kansas.
- 30:05: We discuss South Dakota State vs. Nevada.
- 32:53: We discuss Tennessee vs. Memphis.
- 39:05: We discuss Saint Louis vs. Houston.
- 41:10: We discuss Indiana State vs. TCU -- shouts to Jake Odum.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
