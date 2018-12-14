College Basketball Podcast: Will Kentucky, off to a shaky start, finish in the SEC's top four?

Quade Green has left the Kentucky program. So now the Wildcats are 0-2 against the best two teams they've played, 0-2 away from Rupp Arena and without the second-leading returning scorer from last season's roster. That's obviously not great for a team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1. But will UK actually miss Green? And does UK still project as one of the best four teams in the SEC? I asked Matt Norlander those questions at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

