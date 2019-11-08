College Basketball Podcast: Will North Carolina's Cole Anthony be the sport's biggest attraction this season?

Virginia, the reigning national champion, opened its season Wednesday night with a 48-34 victory at Syracuse. The Orange shot just 23.6% from the field and 17.2% from 3-point range in the game. So, yeah, Virginia is awesome again defensively -- just like it's been each of the past six seasons.

In fact, here are Virginia's past six final defensive-efficiency rankings:

2019: No. 5

No. 5 2018: No. 1

No. 1 2017: No. 2

No. 2 2016: No. 7

No. 7 2015: No. 2

No. 2 2014: No. 4

Unsurprisingly, Virginia, which is ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, currently ranks No. 1 in defensive-efficiency after its win at Syracuse. Matt Norlander was at the Carrier Dome for that game. So when he and I got together Friday to record a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast, we opened on it.

After that, the conversation went like this:

