College Basketball Podcast: Will the FBI investigation cause Kansas to vacate its 2018 Final Four?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest with the college basketball scandal
Federal prosecutors have filed additional counts against former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who is accused of making illegal payments to ensure at least two players went to Kansas. What does it mean for KU? For Silvio De Sousa? For Bill Self? For the Jayhawks' 2018 Final Four banner? Matt Norlander and I discussed the latest developments in the ongoing FBI investigation from every angle on this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast.
Most of the first 30 minutes are on Kansas.
Then we transitioned into a conversation about NC State's role.
That starts at the 30:41 mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
Purdue's Haas faces STD civil lawsuit
Haas is facing a civil lawsuit from his former partner, whom he allegedly infected
-
Maryland, UA roped into FBI Kansas probe
Tuesday's report revealed how schools can, and might still will, get wrangled into this in...
-
Coaching changes tracker
The 2017-18 NCAA Tournament has concluded, but coaches are still being hired in new places
-
Villanova's Brunson leaving for NBA
Brunson led the Wildcats to their second NCAA championship in three seasons
-
FBI could be big trouble for Kansas
Adidas allegedly paid people connected to two players to have them enroll at KU
-
FBI probe ensnares new schools
New charges were filed Tuesday against ex-Adidas rep Jim Gatto