College Basketball Podcast: Will the FBI investigation cause Kansas to vacate its 2018 Final Four?

Federal prosecutors have filed additional counts against former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who is accused of making illegal payments to ensure at least two players went to Kansas. What does it mean for KU? For Silvio De Sousa? For Bill Self? For the Jayhawks' 2018 Final Four banner? Matt Norlander and I discussed the latest developments in the ongoing FBI investigation from every angle on this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast.

Most of the first 30 minutes are on Kansas.

Then we transitioned into a conversation about NC State's role.

That starts at the 30:41 mark.

