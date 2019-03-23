College Basketball Podcast: Zion Williamson and Ja Morant establish themselves as the stars of this NCAA Tournament
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander breakdown every region and make Sweet 16 predictions
The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. The second round is on tap. So Matt Norlander and I got together in the middle of the night -- at around 1:30 a.m. ET on Saturday -- to record an episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast that looks both back and ahead.
We took it regional by regional.
So the conversation went like this:
- OPEN: We discuss the West Regional -- where Murray State's Ja Morant is the story, where Syracuse ended a fourth straight season with at least 14 losses, where Nevada's season ended early, and where Buffalo vs. Texas Tech should be tremendous.
- 22:00: We discuss the East Regional -- where Maryland ended Belmont's season, where Richard Pitino got a win over Louisville, where Virginia Tech is just a victory over Liberty away from the Sweet 16, and where Duke-UCF is interesting because of the presence of Zion Williamson and Tacko Fall.
- 34:00: We discuss the South Regional -- where Virginia trailed at the half in another game against a No. 16 seed, where UC Irvine upset Kansas State, where Cincinnati lost early again, and where Admiral Schofield hit some big shots late to lift Tennessee past Colgate.
- 46:00: We discuss the Midwest Regional -- where North Carolina trailed at the half before rallying to beat Iona, where Auburn-New Mexico State was wild, where Chris Holtmann somehow got Ohio State into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and where Wofford-Kentucky should be tremendous.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
