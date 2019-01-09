College Basketball Podcast: Zion Williamson just did something no Duke freshman had ever done

Zion Williamson finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 87-65 win at Wake Forest. So he's now the first freshman in Duke history to hit each of those numbers in the same game.

He also had four steals.

He was 13-of-16 from the field.

Just a super-awesome performance. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After that, the conversation went like this:

7:17: The reigning SEC Player of the Year, Grant Williams, only scored four points Tuesday. Still, Tennessee won at Missouri 87-63. No issues at all. So the Vols are now 13-1 with 12 double-digit victories. How likely are they to win the outright SEC title a year after sharing it with Auburn?



13:23: North Carolina, as an underdog, went to NC State on Tuesday and won 90-82. So the Tar Heels are now 6-0 in their past six trips to Raleigh. They opened on a 12-0 run and never trailed. And I now have North Carolina in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1 alongside fellow ACC members Duke and Virginia. But are the Tar Heels really capable of challenging Duke and Virginia at the top of the ACC?



21:07: Is Villanova going to win the Big East in the same season it lost to Furman and Penn?



Is Villanova going to win the Big East in the same season it lost to Furman and Penn? 29:01: Wednesday night's schedule features No. 11 Auburn at Ole Miss, No. 17 Houston at Temple and No. 21 Marquette at Creighton. Which ranked team will get picked off on the road?

